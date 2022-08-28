James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of JRVR opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $922.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. James River Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

