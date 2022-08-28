iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Short Interest Update

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE STAR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 542,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,934. iStar has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

iStar Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iStar by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iStar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.