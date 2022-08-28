iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

BATS:ITA opened at $104.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.