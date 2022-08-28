iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,600 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 583,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. 1,437,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,818. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

