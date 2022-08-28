iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Heron Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,210,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $4.63 on Friday, reaching $149.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,698. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

