iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,080,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,067,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

