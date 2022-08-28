iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,688 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $177,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 1,543,873 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

