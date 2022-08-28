iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 311.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.84% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $119,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

