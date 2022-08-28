iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.44. 86,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

