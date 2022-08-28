iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,482.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. 6,657,360 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

