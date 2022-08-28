iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

HDV opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

