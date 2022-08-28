iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lifted by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.23. 1,044,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $107.10.

