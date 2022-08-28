iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.44

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and traded as high as $46.06. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1,582 shares.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $3,378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $2,014,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

