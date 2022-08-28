Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

