Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 1,436.7% in August

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 1,436.7% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance
PIZ stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $43.09.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
Featured Articles
