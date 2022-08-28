Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 1,436.7% in August

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 1,436.7% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIZ stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 81,272 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 130,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.