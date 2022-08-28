Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 2.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

