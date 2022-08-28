Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

