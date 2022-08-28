Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $560.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day moving average of $437.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

