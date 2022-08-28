Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $6.42

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00032188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $96.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00831705 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,567,088 coins and its circulating supply is 255,869,272 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
