International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) vs. Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Critical Analysis

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -7.32% -7.25% Captor Capital -57.21% -39.48% -27.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.03) -18.00 Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.26 -$14.68 million ($0.28) -0.62

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Tower Hill Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captor Capital. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

