Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IART. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after purchasing an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

