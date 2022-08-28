Insider Buying: Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) Insider Buys £11,751.75 in Stock

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Rating) insider Anthony Knowles purchased 391,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £11,751.75 ($14,199.79).
Crimson Tide Stock Performance
Shares of Crimson Tide stock opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Crimson Tide plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.39 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £17.42 million and a P/E ratio of -26.50.
