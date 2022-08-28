Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Price Performance
Shares of IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Thursday. Inphi has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.27.
