ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ImagineAR Stock Performance

IPNFF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,849. ImagineAR has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

