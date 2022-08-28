Illuvium (ILV) One Day Volume Hits $13.23 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $77.91 or 0.00389694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $50.71 million and $13.23 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00829147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Illuvium Coin Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
