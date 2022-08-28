Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance
Iconic Sports Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,031. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iconic Sports Acquisition
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.
About Iconic Sports Acquisition
Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iconic Sports Acquisition (ICNC)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.