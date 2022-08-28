Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 106.8% in August

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. 88,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,631. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.75 ($13.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

