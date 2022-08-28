HUNT Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.08 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $45.08 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00082818 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

