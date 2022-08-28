Hungarian Vizsla Inu Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62,081.00 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $882,659.26 and approximately $62,081.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile
Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.