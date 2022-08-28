Hungarian Vizsla Inu Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62,081.00 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $882,659.26 and approximately $62,081.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

