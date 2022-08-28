Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

