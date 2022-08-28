HOPR (HOPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.42 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00829147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.