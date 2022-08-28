Honey Price Down 17% Over Last Week (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Honey has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Honey has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honey coin can now be bought for approximately $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Honey Coin Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

