Hive (HIVE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.47 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $236.06 million and $5.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000312 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003681 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 435,469,446 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.