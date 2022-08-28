Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 528 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.80. 7,757,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,047. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

