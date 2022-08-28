Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FedEx by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $9.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.16. 1,548,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,792. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $269.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

