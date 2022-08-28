Heron Financial Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,140,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,965. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.