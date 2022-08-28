Heron Financial Group LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. 2,038,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,773. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

