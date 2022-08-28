Heron Financial Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $6.88 on Friday, reaching $160.62. 3,607,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.61. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.