Heron Financial Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Shares of COST stock traded down $18.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,136. The firm has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

