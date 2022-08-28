Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Trading Down 3.0 %

BIIB traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.59. 973,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $347.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.