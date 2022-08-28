HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0023

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $612,926.18 and approximately $5.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,952.08 or 0.99938913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00054816 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024168 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001378 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,101,632 coins and its circulating supply is 266,966,482 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

