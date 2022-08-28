HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Cut to €54.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

