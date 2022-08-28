HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €54.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HelloFresh stock opened at €24.58 ($25.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.87. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

