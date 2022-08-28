HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $248.00

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and approximately $248.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002865 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.