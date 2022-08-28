HedgeTrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.58 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and $285.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002857 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.