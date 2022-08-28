Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.