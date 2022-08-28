Head-To-Head Survey: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iota Communications and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.17 $2.20 million ($0.29) -4.14

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iota Communications and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 285.42%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions -2.51% -3.09% -7.88%

Volatility and Risk

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Iota Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

