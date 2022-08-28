Head-To-Head Contrast: AEye (LIDR) vs. The Competition

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AEye to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% AEye Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million -$65.01 million -2.77 AEye Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.33

This table compares AEye and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AEye’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AEye and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 AEye Competitors 415 2098 2877 33 2.47

AEye presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 596.80%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 32.76%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEye rivals beat AEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

