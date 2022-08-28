Head to Head Comparison: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) vs. Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Information Analysis and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Destiny Media Technologies 1.28% 1.68% 1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and Destiny Media Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Destiny Media Technologies $4.17 million 1.58 $380,000.00 $0.01 65.07

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies. Information Analysis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Destiny Media Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

(Get Rating)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Rating)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.