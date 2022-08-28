HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,164 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 3.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 506,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

